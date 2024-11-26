37-year-old Kim Andrews is well-known to parents and nannies as someone who frequently makes violent threats toward small children, but her four-year run of terrorizing kids may be over, as she’s been arrested and may be detained indefinitely.

The flyer seen below reportedly dates back about four years, and was circulated among parents in the Richmond District, Cole Valley and Inner Sunset. It describes a woman who “goes by ‘Lacey’ or ‘Lacey Lacey’,” and says she “targets children/babies/dogs with threats of violence against them and lewd conduct.”

Image: SF Safe Playgrounds

“It’s been four to five years, and nothing has happened,” exasperated parent Jenna Palefsky told the Chronicle in August. “She has been given unlimited second chances. Despite her being in and out of the system, they continue to release her back to the streets.”

Well, “Lacey” is back in the system again, and she’s actually a 37-year-old woman named Kim Andrews. And KRON4 reports Andrews has been charged with child endangerment, after one of her many, many unhinged incidents in which she made violent threats toward children.

Andrews was arrested after an incident this past July where she menaced a mother and a toddler by holding a lighter up to a Lysol can and repeatedly screaming “You’re going to die!” That was Andrews’s second arrest for menacing children within a week.

“My office will do everything in our power to ensure that children are safe in our city,” DA Brooke Jenkins said in a release. “We will fight in the courtroom for justice for this family who were out enjoying a summer walk in the park. Child endangerment and making threats to anyone, especially to children and vulnerable victims, will not be condoned.”

Andrews is charged with one count of child endangerment and another count of making criminal threats, which does not seem like much, particularly considering her history. But Jenkins’s office adds in that “Prosecutors moved to have Ms. Andrews detained pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses.”

Sure enough, SF County Jail records show that Andrews has been detained since Monday afternoon, though those records also show she could be released on $115,500 bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday morning at 9 am, so that bail could potentially be revoked.

And prosecutors are obviously putting together a case against Andrews. If you have any unreported experiences with this individual, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: SF Safe Playgrounds