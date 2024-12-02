- An elderly man is missing after reportedly going overboard from a Princess Cruises ship that docked in San Francisco this morning. The ship, the Ruby Princess, arrived at 6:50 am after a five-day cruise to Ensenada, and the unidentified 72-year-old passenger had been traveling alone. [KRON4]
- Apparently, controversial social media personality and SF-bashing troll Ricci Wynne is under investigation for "numerous reports" of sexually assaulting and pimping minor girls. Wynne was arrested at SFO late last month for allegedly pimping out women from his luxury SoMa apartment. [Chronicle]
- Sondra Williams, the wife of 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, revealed in a social media post that she gave birth to a stillborn child. The Williamses are the second 49ers couple to lose a child this year, after the heartbreaking loss of Charvarius Ward and girlfriend Monique Cook's 23-month-old daughter in October. [Chronicle]
- SF Supervisor Catherine Stefani has officially resigned her seat as District 2's supervisor in order to join the Assembly, and an announcement of her appointed replacement by Mayor London Breed could be imminent. [CatherineStefani/X]
- A 48-year-old San Rafael man who was awaiting sentencing in connection with a hate crime at a North Bay mosque in March was just arrested after allegedly assaulting a sleeping couple in their home, hitting a pregnant woman with a flashlight, and attempting to kidnap someone from a nursing care facility. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco Standard, as we learned recently it would be, is introducing a two-tiered paywall starting Thursday, with a $90 "standard" subscription, and a $900 (!) "gold standard" tier that includes a private Rufus Wainwright concert in February and a dinner at The Morris. [Semafor]
- The latest touring company of Hamilton to come through town apparently left a bit to be desired, especially the male leads, and the production seems to be showing the wear of its yearslong tour. [Chronicle]
