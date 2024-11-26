A tragic Monday morning car crash took the lives of two women while injuring three other people in the Ingleside District, and SFPD is charging a 21-year-old Santa Rosa man with driving under the influence.

Two women are dead, and three people were injured, in what NBC Bay Area reports is a suspected DUI crash that happened early Monday morning in SF’s Ingleside District. The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:20 am Monday morning at the intersection of Grafton and Jules avenues

Police are accusing the driver of one of the vehicles of operating under the influence. They’ve charged that driver, 21-year-old Jayden Elliott Patrick of Santa Rosa, with a slew of charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

The victims’ names and ages have not been released. But two women who were in one car were declared dead at the scene. Four adults were in the other car, and three were hospitalized; one with life-threatening injuries, the other two with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear whether the accused DUI driver Patrick was among those injured. SF County Jail records show Patrick was booked at 7:24 am Monday morning, and currently remains in custody without bail.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: San Francisco Police Department via Facebook