Following the rains, expect some frigid winter cold to set in, with the season's first frost advisory happening Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning.

We may not be talking Midwest or East Coast winter temperatures, but the Bay Area is in for a cold snap the next few days that could include near-freezing or freezing temperatures in parts of the region, particularly in the early morning hours.

San Francisco may stay more temperate, if chilly, but a frost advisory has been issued for a swath of the inland East Bay, as well as much of the North Bay, starting at 10 pm Wednesday. That is set to expire Thursday morning at 9 am, though it sounds like more cold mornings could be ahead.

Temperatures nearly reaching 32 degrees in some spots "could lead to frost formation," the National Weather Service warns, killing any sensitive plantings you may have outside.

Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 30s for the more interior areas into Thanksgiving morning.



A Frost Advisory has been issued.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/uvTwYTcd74 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 26, 2024

"You’ve got some high pressure moving aloft, and that’s going to advance toward the Bay Area from the Pacific Northwest," says NWS meteorologist Rick Kaplan, speaking to Bay Area News Group. The high pressure is moving the rain out of the area, and incoming behind it is some very cold air.

Lows are expected to say in the mid-40s here in San Francisco the next couple of nights, per Accuweather. But elsewhere around the Bay, it will be considerably chillier.

And Thanksgiving Day will be fairly crisp, with the high in SF being 58 degrees. Highs in inland parts of the Bay, including Napa and Sonoma, will be slightly higher in the afternoon, but the lows will be lower at night, hovering in the 30s going into the weekend.

The first week of December, as of now, looks good and sunny, with "brilliant sunshine" forecast for next Tuesday, and highs in the low 60s through the week.

Photo: Joydeep Sensarma