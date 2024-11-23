- Inside little-known corner bars, there is a hidden story of how a fiercely competitive pinball culture made its return to San Francisco after decades of dormancy. Former Mayor London Breed, then a supervisor, plays a prominent role. [Standard]
- This week's rain caused widespread flooding throughout San Francisco. Business owners are only now getting the chance to assess the damage. [Chronicle]
- Tulare County resident Sophia Park, 17, has just become the youngest person to ever pass the California State Bar Exam. She beats a previous record held by her brother. [New York Times]
- The "controversy" surrounding SJSU's transgender female volleyball player apparently can be traced back to former Stanford All-American tennis player Kim Jones, who leads a nonprofit dedicated to pushing trangender athletes out of collegiate sports. [Mercury News]
- Kendrick Lamar's album drop is leaving Warriors fans hopeful that this is a championship year for their team, who have won in every year Lamar has released a record since 2015. [KRON]
- A Vallejo man was arrested today for "casually walking in a residential area while carrying a gun." [Chronicle]
Photo by Getty Images