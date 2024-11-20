- A body was found early this morning in a grassy area north of the 7th Street exit on northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland. The CHP reported on the body, which was found around 5:30 am Wednesday, but offered few details. [East Bay Times]
- House Speaker Mike Johnson, on Tuesday, which is Transgender Day of Remembrance, banned all transgender members of Congress and visitors to the Capitol from using single-sex restrooms that do not correspond with the gender they were assigned at birth. The move most directly affects Rep.-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware, who is the first openly trans member of Congress. [The Hill]
- The rain forecast in San Francisco continues to be just a half inch to 1.5 inches in the current storm, but the North Bay will see more rainfall, and Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, and Siskiyou counties are expected to see the brunt of the bomb cyclone, winds and all. [Chronicle]
- The storm has already caused one death in the Pacific Northwest, and left half a million people without power. [Associated Press]
- Up until Tuesday night, the Apple Weather app was saying San Francisco wouldn't be getting any rain until Friday, but it has now changed its tune.
- Los Angeles celebrity chef Alvin Cailan, of First We Feast's "The Burger Show," has opened a new burger operation, Sweet Onion Burger, that is available through Local Kitchens in the East Bay. [Chronicle]
