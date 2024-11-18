Two weeks after a pair of boats capsized in Bodega Bay, killing five on one boat and two people on another, another capsize has occurred in the bay killing one person.

This capsize occurred Monday afternoon in Bodega Bay, and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tells KPIX that they were called to an area near Salmon Creek around 1:45 pm where a small boat had washed ashore.

Footage from a KPIX chopper showed the boat, named Achelous, on its side on the beach.

Responding deputies said one person died in the capsize, and four people were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

This is the third capsize incident in Bodega Bay in less than a month.

On November 2, three men and three boys, ranging in age from 11 to 41, were aboard a recreational fishing boat in Bodega Bay going crab fishing when they encountered rough waters and their boat overturned. Only an 11-year-old boy who was given a plastic cooler to float on managed to make it to shore alive. The bodies of one teenager and one adult have since been recovered, and over this past weekend, the family of another victim, the 11-year-old's father, gathered for a vigil knowing that he is presumed drowned.

Two of the boys who are also presumed drowned were survivors of a 2017 mass shooting in Tehama County.

On November 4, a second capsize occurred that left one person dead and a second person missing, presumed dead.

Photo: Merritt Thomas