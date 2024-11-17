- Shen Yun is being investigated by the New York State Department of Labor over its treatment of the children and teenagers who perform in their shows. [New York Times]
- Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos says she has been ostracized, sexually harassed and blamed for a man’s suicide by local wine exceutives aggrieved by her policy positions. [Press Democrat]
- San Francisco State has declared itself to be in a financial emergency and says that substantial budget cuts are potentially on the horizon. [Standard]
- Prop K supporters held a victory rally yesterday on the Great Highway, celebrating the potential opening of a oceanfront park. [Chronicle]
- San Jose is launching a new program designed to help get RVs off the streets and to get the people living in them into permanent housing. [Bay City News]
- Cal took a tough 33-25 loss to unranked Syracuse yesterday. [Write For California]
Image obtained via Reddit