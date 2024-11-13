- With 19,500 votes left to count in San Francisco, the remaining un-called supervisorial race in District 11 remains close. Chayanne Chen maintains about a 200-vote lead over Michael Lai as of the Department of Elections' latest update Monday. [Dept of Elections]
- A suspect in an April 2023 murder in West Oakland was tracked down and arrested by US Marshals in Philadelphia this week. 20-year-old Reasieyon Lambert is believed to have fired the fatal shot that killed 25-year-old Charles Zigler at a West Oakland apartment complex following a fight. [East Bay Times]
- The SFPD is rolling out their latest campaign to get people to report sex work using photos, so they can send "Dear John" letters to shame the men who are paying for sex. [ABC 7]
- Conservative attorney Theodore Olson, who helped get the Supreme Court to make George W. Bush president in 2000 and later argued against Prop 8 in California, has died at age 84. [Chronicle]
- Another tech company, Zendesk, has abandoned its offices on Mid-Market, and relocated to 181 Fremont. [KRON4]
- Apparently all black plastic kitchenware is potentially toxic, and you should be tossing it. [Chronicle]
- Ridiculously, Trump has nominated Matt Gaetz to be attorney general — we'll see if Senate Republicans can stomach that. [KPIX]
- Could Trump really shutter the Department of Education? Unlikely, and there are a lot of Republican-led districts around the country that won't want to see their federal funding yanked. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell