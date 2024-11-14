San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott denies rumors that he might retire soon. New Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie has not said what his plans are for the police department, but Scott says "This is a transition but I am here," and that the rumors are "not coming from me." [KTVU]

In the ongoing soap opera surrounding the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, there was some further drama at Wednesday's county Board of Supervisors meeting. Sheriff Christina Corpus remained defiant in statements at the meeting, after the board took a unanimous no-confidence vote and asked her to step down. [KPIX]

The mayor's race in Berkeley has come down to just 382 votes, at latest count. Sitting Councilmember Sophie Hahn leads Adena Ishii by barely one percentage point in the latest ranked-choice tally. [KTVU]

The University of California is facing a half-billion-dollar budget shortfall, and plans to raise tuition for non-resident students. [CalMatters]

Liberal legal group Democracy Forward says it has a raft of lawsuits planned to challenge the Trump agenda starting Day 1. [New York Times]

A pedestrian reportedly ran into traffic on eastbound I-80 in Fairfield Thursday morning and was struck and killed, leading to a major freeway backup and traffic being diverted through Fairfield. [KPIX]

More sad news for talk radio: The parent company of flagship Bay Area sports talk station KNBR, Cumulus Media, has just laid off 28-year veteran and former Warriors player Tom Tolbert, as well as host John Lund. [Chronicle]

