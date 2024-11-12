- Despite a slow start for San Francisco's CARE court, Alameda County is establishing its own mental health court. The county has a deadline imposed by the state to set up its own CARE court by December 2. [Chronicle]
- In the trial of Nima Momeni for the 2023 killing of Bob Lee, it remains unclear if Momeni will take the stand in his own defense. [KRON4]
- After the entire board of 23andMe resigned last month, the South San Francisco-based company is slashing 40% of its workforce by the end of the year, which amounts to around 200 layoffs. [KTVU]
- Atherton police are seeking the public's help in solving two back-to-back burglaries last week. [KRON4]
- The Alameda County Board of Supervisors now must set about a process of selecting a new interim district attorney, who will serve after the results of the recall of Pamela Price are certified. [KTVU]
- Investor and noted beach hog Vinod Khosla doesn't think the future will favor autonomous cars like Waymo, but he likes the idea of vehicles on dedicated pathways like those being made by a South San Francisco company he's invested in, Glydways. [SF Business Times]
- Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with another light storm passing through the Bay Area on Wednesday. [ABC 7]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist