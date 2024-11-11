- The Chronicle is now calling the SF District 1 election for Supervisor Connie Chan. Chan pulled ahead in the vote count Friday and has held on to a 3.5% lead over Marjan Philhour in Monday's update. [Chronicle]
- Welp, we have our first-of-the-season I-80 closure in the Sierra due to snow. Heavy snow early Monday afternoon closed a section of the freeway near Donner Lake, and the CHP noted multiple cars spinning out. [CHP Truckee/X]
- Speaking of Tahoe and snow, Homewood resort, which announced it was being taken private and would not open for this ski season, will in fact return as a public ski resort, but not until next season. [Chronicle]
- A large tree came down Monday morning, amid the rainstorm, on the 100 block of Lower Terrace in SF's Buena Vista neighborhood. [KRON4]
- The Walgreens at 24th and Potrero appeared to be the victim of a vehicle-ram smash-and-grab early Monday, but details have not been released. [Reddit]
- The wing of a Delta Airlines-owned Boeing 737-900 clipped a food-services truck on the tarmac at Sacramento International Airport on Monday, leading to some delays. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is in Washington for part of this week, working to "Trump-proof" California's policies. [NBC Bay Area]
- Democrats picked a House seat Monday in a newly drawn district in Louisiana. [New York Times]
- Both Kara Swisher and this NYT opinion piece are already predicting that Elon Musk will likely get quickly pushed out of Trump's orbit, because Trump is the only star in his orbit and Elon's usefulness may soon be ending.
Photo courtesy of Connie Chan