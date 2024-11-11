A person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at Ernie's Tin Bar, a small, 101-year-old bar at a crossroads in rural Sonoma County, just outside Petaluma, famous for its prohibition of using cellphones inside.

The shooting was reported at 4:15 pm Sunday, as KPIX reports, at the intersection of Lakeville Highway and Highway 116/Stage Gulch Road. Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find one person dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The Press Democrat reports, via a sheriff's dispatcher, that the person was shot at the bar, though the sheriff's department has not provided any clear details of the crime — only that shell casings were found in the area.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Detectives have taken over the investigation.

Ernie's Tin Bar first opened in 1923, and has long functioned as both bar and part-time auto repair shop. In recent years, after the addition of a covered patio and a roster of local craft beers on tap, it's become something of curiosity and stop-off destination for Sonoma County tourists — though it remains a locals spot for ranchers and farmers.

A 2017 article about the place in the Sonoma Index-Tribune noted the no-cellphones rule — which tourists love to talk about when they see the signs posted, warning them they have to buy everyone a round of drinks if they answer a cellphone call. (Texting is actually allowed.) And longtime regular Chuck Hayden noted how friendly and easygoing the place tends to be.

"We don’t let things get heated and out of control," Hayden told the paper. "If someone gets a little too hot, and wants to start something, it doesn’t last long, and it’s usually the other customers who step in to cool things down. People come here to talk, tell stories, relax and feel good. You want to fight about politics or religion, then go someplace else."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.