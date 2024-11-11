- Nancy Pelosi dropped in on Glide Memorial Church on Sunday, in her first public event since the election. "We need hope now because of what happened the other day," Pelosi said. "But let's again see everything as an opportunity, an opportunity to show the difference between caring for people and not giving them hope or instilling fear." [KPIX]
- A 39-year-old San Francisco man, Michael James Coe, was arrested in Santa Rosa last week on drug and gun charges. Coe was found in a suspicious vehicle, which turned out to have stolen license plates, with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as a loaded 45-caliber Desert Eagle semi-automatic handgun. [KRON4]
- Facing an ongoing budget deficit, the Oakland Unified School District announced plans to merge 10 schools onto five campuses, preserving the schools' "unique strengths and traditions" while being able to share and conserve resources. [Bay City News]
- The Urban School in the Upper Haight, one of the most expensive private high schools in SF, has transformed the former gymnasium at neighboring St. Agnes Catholic Church into a new theater. [Chronicle]
- Noted Trumper and 49er Nick Bosa has been fined $11,255 by the NFL for crashing a post-game interview two weeks ago wearing a MAGA hat. [KTVU]
- Inspired by a recent Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York, three friends from San Jose organized a Dev Patel lookalike contest in SF's Dolores Park on Sunday that drew hundreds of people. [Chronicle]
- Steph Curry and the Warriors were back fighting form Sunday beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-116, and they're now 8-2 for the season. [Chronicle]