A Fruitvale District fire early Sunday afternoon destroyed one residential building and damaged another, displacing 13 residents in the two-alarm fire whose smoke was visible from nearly five miles away.

The Chronicle has the news of a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Oakland’s Fruitvale district that displaced 13 people, including one child. But this fire may not be news to you if you were driving in or around Oakland Sunday afternoon, as the giant plumes of black smoke were visible from nearly five miles away.

About 40 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, which destroyed one building and significantly damaged another, officials said. https://t.co/Vg5Pul62sS — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 10, 2024



The Oakland Fire Department was on the scene at 2352 East 17th Street shortly before noon Sunday, and shot the on-the-scene images below. About 40 firefighters arrived to find electrical wires down on a reported four structures that were initially impacted by the fire.

30 mins into the incident. Approx 40 firefighters on scene. No injuries reported at this time. Wires down on 17th St. 4 structures impacted. https://t.co/EaNWrEX3FT pic.twitter.com/kQ7OxDZIy6 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 10, 2024



The fire was contained by 12:40 pm Sunday, but by then, the fire department was describing it as a “multi story / multi unit structure of origin” fire. One pickup truck was completely engulfed by then, and several other parked cars suffered substantial damage.

Update 2: fire is contained but not yet been placed under control. Vehicles and pedestrians should avoid area from Foothill to E 19th along 24th Ave as crews continue to operate on the roof and in the rear of the structure of origin on E 17th st. https://t.co/ERZXhR1mMP pic.twitter.com/lzzbpunsLg — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 10, 2024



The whole fire was out by 1:04 pm, but there was substantial wreckage. The Red Cross provided shelter for 12 adults and one child displaced by the blaze.

Update 3: Address clarification for the multi story / multi unit structure of origin — 2352 E 17th St. Red Cross has been activated for 12 adults and 1 child at this time. Incident placed UNDER CONTROL at 1:04pm (original call for service came in at 1143am). https://t.co/SE7D6Otp6V pic.twitter.com/rwBsZhtQ5x — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 10, 2024

There were thankfully no injuries in the fire, and its cause is still under investigation.

Image: @OaklandFireCA via Twitter