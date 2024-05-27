A massive fire broke out at the Economy Lumber warehouse in East Oakland Sunday night, sending thick smoke billowing over the city.

The fire broke out around 7:45 pm at Economy Lumber, which is on the 700 block of High Street near Interstate 880. By 8:30 pm, it had become a four-alarm blaze, as KPIX reports, and 75 firefighters were on the scene battling it from all angles.

As a result of the fire, rail traffic was halted in both directions on the adjacent railroad track.

Update 3) Over 75 firefighters now on scene, and making good progress to contain this 4 alarm incident. No reports of any injuries to firefighters or civilians. Smoke advisory still in place for residents in the area. https://t.co/ojpfu7BQ8k pic.twitter.com/eCXXL08vui — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 27, 2024



No injuries were reported as result of the fire, and residents in the area were told to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

By 11 pm, the Oakland Fire Department said it had reached containment on the blaze.

As the East Bay Times reports, the fire was still smoldering and firefighters were standing watch over hot spots Monday morning.

Per KPIX, firefighters were working with the property owner and a heavy equipment operator "to pull the burned building apart to get to hot spots."

This warehouse was used for storage, but it was also the company's main showroom for doors and windows, as the fire department tells KTVU.

This is one of four Economy Lumber locations in the Bay Area, and the company has been in operation since 1935. It's not clear how long this location has been operating.