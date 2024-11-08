The Berkeley Police Department has arrested a San Francisco man in connection with multiple shooting incidents on October 26 in which no one was reportedly injured. And when they served a warrant at his home, they found a lot of weapons.

The incidents were reported early in the morning of October 26, and as the Berkeley Scanner reported at the time, one of the witnesses said they'd seen a man shooting a gun into the air just after midnight.

UC Berkeley's ShotSpotter system recorded multiple gunshots south of the campus and moving west, and as KPIX reports, a WarnMe alert from UC Berkeley urged residents and students to avoid Haste Street, Telegraph Avenue, 2299 Bancroft Avenue, 2223 Fulton Avenue, 2200 University Avenue.

Automatic license plate reader cameras, along with witness accounts and surveillance footage, helped Berkeley police identify the suspect, a 45-year-old San Francisco man who still has not been publicly named.

Photo via Berkeley Police Department

Police served a search warrant at the man's home on Thursday and discovered nine handguns, three assault rifles, and many rounds ammunition, all of which was seized.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, willfully discharging a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle, and other gun-related offenses.

No further information about the case has been shared.

"We are grateful for the on-going support, collaboration, and resources that continue to assist us in providing a safe city and community," the BPD says in a statement. "We would also like to thank the UC Berkeley Police Department, San Francisco Police Department, San Francisco Fire Department, East Bay Regional Parks Police Department and the Berkeley Fire Department for their assistance in this matter."