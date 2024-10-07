An exhaustive analysis from the Chronicle wonders if there’s some chilly vibes in the relationship between Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, possibly dating back to Harris beating Pelosi’s friend DA Terence Hallinan in 2003.

It’s no secret that things aren’t particularly copacetic between President Joe Biden and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi right now, considering that Pelosi openly expressed concern about Biden’s age and capacities after Biden’s disastrous June debate. And Pelosi also helped engineer the whisper campaign that got Biden to reluctantly drop out of the presidential race.

“They’re cordial, they’re respectful, they’re friendly and they’re very in sync on this election."

Now the Chronicle has a lengthy analysis questioning whether Pelosi is on good terms with Kamala Harris. The Chron spoke with “nearly three dozen” insiders familiar with the trajectories of both San Francisco power power players Harris and Pelosi.

“It would be a mistake to assume that they’re close allies, or that Harris would lean heavily on Pelosi for advice or support if she becomes president," the Chronicle notes. "While the two women have a cordial and respectful relationship, they are not personally close and have only been allies when the situation requires it.”

The hay the Chronicle makes here is that Pelosi did not immediately endorse Harris once Biden dropped out of the race, even though Biden gave Harris his endorsement. And maybe there is something to that, as some of the Chronicle’s sources say that behind closed doors, Pelosi had argued the Democrats should have the sort of “mini primary” to decide on Biden’s replacement, and warned of holding a “coronation” without involving the voters.

Yet still, Pelosi did endorse Harris within 48 hours of Biden dropping out, and she gave that endorsement a day or two before Senator Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did.

But the Chron may have a point that Pelosi could be harboring resentment toward Harris over her surprising 2003 defeat of DA Terence Hallinan. Pelosi was a longtime Hallinan friend and supporter. Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine told the Chronicle that her mother “wasn’t going to leave her friend, Terence. Why would she abandon the person she’d been a supporter of? We go back with the Hallinans forever. For-ever.”

For their parts, Pelosi and Harris both gave the Chronicle glowing statements about one another.

A Pelosi spokesperson said that “Speaker Pelosi has known Vice President Harris for decades officially, personally and politically. She enthusiastically supports her election as President of the United States.”

Meanwhile, a Harris spokesperson said, “Vice President Harris is grateful for her friendship with Speaker Emerita Pelosi and deeply proud of the decades of work they have done together to deliver for this country. She looks forward to continuing their shared fight for the American people.”

There may be some “there” there in the Chronicle’s search for a rift between Harris and Pelosi. But Harris’s former state AG spokesperson Gil Duran has a much more sensible explanation for Pelosi not immediately embracing Harris.

As Duran tells the Chronicle, “before Kamala became a superstar in Democratic politics, her polls were not great and she did not necessarily look like the nominee who could win.”

