- As part of a bust of a suspected narcotics trafficker living in Oakland and selling drugs in the Tenderloin, the SFPD made three arrests Tuesday night and seized drugs, cash, and ammunition. In total they seized over four pounds of suspected fentanyl. [KPIX / SFPD/X]
- The fight over whether Oakland Airport can add "San Francisco Bay" to its name heads to federal court in SF today. [NBC Bay Area]
- For what it's worth — not much! — Donald Trump won Michigan by about 80,000 votes, and 70,000 votes went to Jill Stein and RFK Jr. combined. [Google]
- Some UC Berkeley students protested Donald Trump's win on Wednesday, pushing for a resolution to the war in Gaza. [NBC Bay Area]
- The world's 10 richest people collectively made $64 billion yesterday, including Elon Musk, whose personal wealth increased by $26.5 billion. [CNN]
- If Trump fulfills his promise of mass deportations of immigrants — which he still might not — it will be devastating to California's agriculture economy, particularly for grape growers in Napa and Sonoma counties. [Chronicle]
- If you can stomach the New York Times' post-mortem about how Trump won and why Harris lost, here it is.
- And Wednesday night was opening night for the Union Square holiday ice rink, and hundreds of skaters turned out. [NBC Bay Area]
Top image: Photo via SFPD/X