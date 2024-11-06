- Prop M has passed in San Francisco, which means sweeping changes to the city's business tax code. The main change is that business taxes will be based on gross receipts, instead of based partly on payroll, which proponents hope will attract more jobs. [Chronicle]
- The defense team for Nima Momeni made motions for a mistrial and for a summary acquittal today, which were rejected by the judge. The attorneys are arguing that, during testimony from SFPD Sgt. Brent Dittmer, Dittmer revealed that Momeni is being held in jail without bond, which they say is prejudicial information for the jury. [Mission Local]
- VP Kamala Harris gave a fiery concession speech Wednesday afternoon, saying, "while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign." [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom reacted to the reelection of Trump, saying, "our fight for freedom and opportunity endures. California will seek to work with the incoming president — but let there be no mistake, we intend to stand with states across our nation to defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law." [Bay City News]
- Corporate media executives are, reportedly, freaking out about how much of the American audience they have likely lost, given that they are listening to Trump instead. [CNN]
- In the race for California's 16th Congressional District (San Jose/Peninsula), the seat occupied by retiring Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo led fellow Democrat Evan Low with 60%, and with 54% of ballots counted, the Associated Press called it for Liccardo this afternoon. [KRON4]
- The fast-moving Mountain Fire in Ventura County has grown to 10,500 acres and has burned an unknown number of homes in the city of Moorpark. [KTVU]
