The victim has been identified in a brutal, "point blank" shooting outside a Tenderloin corner store last week, as described by bystanders, of which there appeared to be many.

The video, which was posted to X and subsequently went viral, showed the immediate aftermath of the shooting, with the victim lying face up in the street, just off the curb, at the corner of Jones and Ellis streets. The shooting occurred on the evening of Wednesday, October 30, around 6:11 pm.

Part of what likely made it go viral is the seeming nonchalantless with which dozens of witnesses and bystanders are treating the situation, like just another day in the Tenderloin, with no one appearing too distraught.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds.

The video was shot and posted by frequent Tenderloin chronicler JJ Smith, who has cast himself as an anti-drug advocate, though his videos frequently contain sensational, exploitative footage without much context, and without the subjects' consent.

The victim has now been identified as 64-year-old William Edward Clark, as the Chronicle was first to report, via the Office of the Medical Examiner. Clark's family has been notified, but the office says it was unable to find an address for Clark.

This was one of two homicides in San Francisco last week, and the city's 29th homicide of the year to date. At this time last year, the city had seen 47 homicides.

The SFPD has not revealed any leads or discussed any potential suspects in the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

