The crown of Salesforce Tower had a special message for everyone on Election Eve — what will it say tonight?

Just to document SF's tallest tower doing its part to get out the vote, the usual video art display was paused Monday night so that the LED crown read "Vote For Tomorrow."

While tower typically displays a rotating work by video artist , it occasionally has a special one-off night, like when it becomes the Eye of Sauron every Halloween.

A guest artist series has been ongoing, with a video work by a guest artist appearing between midnight and 1 am. This month's Midnight Artist Series features a work by Angie Amaro.