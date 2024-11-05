Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are both offering 50%-off rides to polling places all day today, so you should take advantage if you're feeling lazy and still haven't voted. And you can score discounts and freebies on GrubHub, Uber Eats, and at Krispy Kreme.

At least in San Francisco and Oakland/Berkeley, the likelihood is high that your polling place is within easy walking distance of your house. But for everyone else in the 'burbs and beyond, Uber and Lyft are offering half-off rides today and this evening, for all those of you who still haven't voted.

In the Uber app, a tile is supposed to appear saying "Go Vote!" that leads to the 50% off promotion (up to $10), or to a guide that tells you where your nearest polling place is. In SF, I'm not seeing the tile appear, even though I've updated the app, so maybe this is geo-targeted — because our polling places are pretty accessible on foot.

In the Lyft app, users can preload the ride promotion code VOTE24, and get 50% off (up to $10).

Uber Eats is also offering 25% off orders with a $25 minimum, and up to $15 off — so that's a $60 maximum. The offer is valid all Election Night long for those watching the results roll in, starting at 6 pm local time, and ending at 7 am local time on November 6.

In other Election Day deals, Krispy Kreme is doing their usual doughnut giveaway — one free original glazed, no questions asked. Johnny Rockets is offering free shakes with purchase with an I Voted sticker.

Round Table Pizza is offering $6 off a large or extra-large pizza today, and IKEA is giving away free frozen yogurt at all its location, with this coupon.

Also, GrubHub is offering the following deals all week, through November 10:

Starbucks: 30% off a delivery order of $20+ (up to $9 off).

Wendy’s: Free Baconator with a purchase of $25+.

KFC: $7 off a $25+ delivery order.

Shake Shack: Free SmokeShack with a purchase of $25+.

Arby’s: 25% off an order of $25+ (up to $7 off).

Little Caesars: Free ExtraMostBestest Pizza with an order of $25+.



