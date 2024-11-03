The Mission District was fully decorated and lively on Saturday evening, as hundreds gathered for a parade to celebrate Día De Los Muertos for the 43rd time.

The procession, led by traditional Aztec dancers, also included many attendees adorned in attire with a skeletal theme.

Attendees told NBC Bay Area that they were there to feel connected to their Mexican heritage and to pay respects to their ancestors.

"I try to come every year. I feel like this is community, and I feel like I feel connected to my people," said Jennifer Perez of San Francisco to NBC Bay Area. "I come from a Mexican family, seeing all the 'pan de muerto', the atoles, just another reason to gather up with family and remember our ancestors overall."

Saturday's festivities followed a Friday event in the Sunset District, which had a greater focus on honoring loved ones who have passed away.

Día De Los Muertos, which was celebrated across Latin America this weekend, is believed to stem from the syncretic fusion of pre-Columbian Aztec traditions with Catholic traditions adopted as a result of Spanish colonialism. It celebrates the lives of deceased loved ones and commemorates their memory.

"It’s a really important day for us to be together and celebrate and not just be sad and mourn all the time, you know?," said another attendee to NBC Bay Area.

Photo: Ashley Cristal via Instagram