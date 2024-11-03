- Looking for a comprehensive guide to San Francisco's elections and where to vote? Mission Local has a dashboard laying out all the details. [Mission Local]
- A handful of extremely wealthy donors are playing an outsized role in East Bay elections this cycle with their contributions. Here's a breakdown of who they are, and where their money is going. [East Bay Times]
- Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance last night on SNL alongside Maya Rudolph, the comedian who has served as her stand-in for the show's election-related skits. [NBC]
- San Francisco Police is asking for the public's help to locate eighteen-year-old Mai Vue, who was last seen on Halloween near Civic Center. [Chronicle]
- An assistant coach for SJSU's women's volleyball team is “not with the team at this time," according to official sources, days after she told conservative outlet Outkick that she is being silenced over her views on transgender athletes. [KRON]
- San Jose is getting dozens of new traffic cameras, which will be placed on streets deemed to pose the highest risk for pedestrians. [Spotlight]
Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images