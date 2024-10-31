The SFPD today announced the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing Monday that turned fatal in the Tenderloin District.

The stabbing happened just after 1 pm Monday on the 700 block of O'Farrell Street. Officers were called to the scene and found a man on the ground suffering from stab wounds. The man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

As KPIX reports, investigators identified the suspect as 23-year-old Reymundo Suarez-Gomez, who was apparently known to Tenderloin officers. Suarez-Gomez was spotted by plainclothes officers in the area of Jones and Turk streets on Tuesday afternoon, and he was placed under arrest.

Suarez-Gomez was booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide, carrying a concealed dagger, and violating his probation.

It's not clear whether investigators have identified a motive in the stabbing, or if drugs were involved.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

This was San Francisco's 28th homicide of the year to date, according to SFPD data. A second homicide this week occurred in the Tenderloin Wednesday evening, in which a man was fatally shot outside a corner store at Ellis and Jones streets.

Violent crime has been down significantly so far this year, though this has been a particularly violent week in the Tenderloin. At this time last year, there had been 44 homicides in the city in 10 months.

Anyone with information about Monday's case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

Photo via Google Street View