A Russian court has ordered Google/Alphabet to pay two undecillion rubles in fines — that's a two followed by 36 zeroes — in an obviously symbolic ruling expressing the government's wrath over YouTube continuing to block pro-Russian channels.

The unfathomable sum, which amounts to around 20 decillion dollars, is accruing each day — with the court having ruled that the fine should double every day that the channels are blocked.

As CNN reports, the sum "dwarfs the size of the global economy," which is estimated around $110 trillion. Alphabet itself is valued at around $2 trillion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted to reporters, per CNN, that he "can’t even pronounce this figure right," but he said that the number and the court's ruling was "filled with symbolism."

Alphabet, Peskov said, "should not be restricting the actions of our broadcasters on its platform."

Alphabet, for its part, dismissed the ruling as irrelevant to its balance sheet in an earnings report.

"Civil judgments that include compounding penalties have been imposed upon us in connection with disputes regarding the termination of accounts, including those of sanctioned parties," Google said in a statement to CNN. "We do not believe these ongoing legal matters will have a material adverse effect [on earnings]."

Alphabet is one American company that did not completely cease its business dealings in Russia after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The company did, however, curtail some of its business, allowing restricted access to YouTube and Search.

As the New Voice of Ukraine reports, Russia is considering blocking access to YouTube altogether in the country. The hope, for them, is that citizens will turn to local, state-sponsored video platforms that also have built-in surveillance of viewing activities.

Photo: Szabo Victor