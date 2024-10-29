- The SFPD held an event Monday to celebrate the success of their drone program in catching petty thieves, sharing two videos of arrests made with drone assistance. The "drones are arriving before officers in many cases," Chief Bill Scott said, allowing officers to quickly coordinate arrests. [KPIX]
- Daly City police say that a group of more than 10 individuals tried to break into a sneaker store early Monday, using a car to ram a front gate. The group was unsuccessful and fled the scene when a police car arrived. [KRON4]
- An investigation by French newspaper Le Monde finds that the popular Strava running app is giving away the closely guarded locations of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and President Biden, via their security staff. Users among their security staff are able to be looked up and tracked live, within the app. [Associated Press]
- A 44-year-old bicyclist, an Emeryville resident, was killed in a solo bicycle crash in the Claremont Hills area of Oakland Monday. The person was riding downhill when they crashed into a guardrail and were ejected from the bicycle. [East Bay Times]
- There was a stabbing onboard a 38-Geary Muni bus Monday just before 5 pm which left one person injured. [KPIX]
- Rainy weather on Monday put a damper on some controlled burning operations being conducted by Cal Fire in Sonoma County. [ABC 7]
- There's been some outcry in San Jose about CalTrans threatening to tear down one homeless man's large Dia de los Muertos altar, which he erected on CalTrans property in the last week to memorialized his beloved service dog. [ABC 7]
- A homeowner in Alameda is attracting attention for his "Project 2025 Halloween Carn-Evil" display, featuring satirical booths like "fund a trip for a Supreme Court Justice." [KTVU]
Top image via SFPD