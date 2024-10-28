- Elon Musk has been saying that Tesla is going to roll out self-driving robotaxis in California next year, but that is looking unlikely. As the Business Times notes, Tesla still hasn't filed for permits with the DMV to test its cars without a safety driver present, which is just one of a series of permits that would be needed to launch the service publicly. [SF Business Times]
- The union representing employees of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) says its members are outraged over a campaign mailer for Sam Liccardo that refers to the deadly 2021 mass shooting at a VTA facility. The mailer, paid for by a PAC supporting Liccardo's run for Congress, touts his record on gun control efforts, and the union says it was "insensitive and wrong" to use the shooting for political gain. [Mercury News]
- BART was reporting major delays on multiple lines late Monday afternoon, and into the evening commute. The delays were being caused by single-tracking due to an obstruction in the tracks at Bay Fair Station, BART said. [KRON4]
- One of two people who were killed in a collision on Highway 25 in Gilroy early Monday has been identified as Santa Clara 911 Communications Dispatcher Priscilla Jones. [KTVU]
- Hayward police arrested 25-year-old David Sanchez last week on suspicion of fatally shooting his father, whose body was found in a dumpster in Union City. [NBC Bay Area]
- Around 400 people attended a rally for Supervisor Aaron Peskin's mayoral campaign, and for other progressive candidates like Supervisor Dean Preston, in the Golden Gate Park Panhandle on Saturday. [48 Hills]
- SF-based car rental startup Kyte, which delivers rental cars to your door, is cutting its workforce in half and exiting most US markets in order to stabilize and reach profitability, but it will continue to focus on its business in San Francisco and New York. [Chronicle]
- UC Berkeley has unveiled renderings of the new, 23-story dormitory tower it is planning to build at Bancroft and Fulton streets which, when completed, will contain space for 1,634 student beds. [Chronicle]
- With a new update today, Apple released the first of its features using Apple Intelligence, the company's generative AI. [CNN]
Photo: Emma