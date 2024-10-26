The Bay Area Transit Authority currently manages seven out of the eight major bridges in the Bay Area, including the Bay Bridge. The current cost to cross one of their bridges is currently $7.00, and is set to increase to $8.00 in January.

It might not stay at that $8.00 price for long.

Under a recently released proposal from BATA, commuters would begin to see gradual increases to their toll payments starting in 2026 if the plan goes through.

FasTrak tolls would increase at a steady 50 cent pace year-over-year, moving from $8.00 in 2025 to $10.50 when 2030 rolls around. HOV lanes, who are currently pegged at half of the FasTrak rate, would traffic in similarly consistent 25 cent gains that will drive the cost to $5.25 in 2030.

License plate accounts would also see 50 cent increases to their tolls every year except 2027, where the price will go up by 75 cents, with an final price of $10.75 in 2025. Invoiced tolls would follow the same 50 cent pattern, save for a $1.50 spike going into 2027, with riders ultimately having to pay a $11.50 charge by 2030 when using that method.

John Goodwin, a spokesperson with the Bay Area Toll Authority, told ABC7 that BATA is hoping the changes will encourage people to use the more cost-efficient FasTrak system, and that the extra funds will help the agency better stomach the high cost of maintaining the Bay's relatively older bridges.

"Many of those bridges are now, again, to put it in human terms, they are now senior citizens," Goodwin said.

A public comment period for the proposal will last from Nov. 4 to Dec. 3. BATA is asking all comments be sent via email to [email protected].

BATA says it will hold a public webinar the on the evening of Nov. 13, and an in-person hearing in San Francisco scheduled for Nov. 20, both to discuss the toll hike proposal.

The Golden Gate Bridge is also set to raise its toll prices annually. However, it is managed by the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, who are separate from BATA. It is not included in BATA's proposal.

