Thursday marks the 35th anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake, which happened on October 17, 1989, amid a World Series that pitted the Bay Area's two baseball teams, the Giants and A's against each other.

Like New York's Subway Series, when the Yankees and the Mets play each other, this World Series was dubbed the Bay Bridge Series, and in subsequent years, starting in 1997, the A's and Giants made a point to do one Bay Bridge Series every season. (This year's was effectively the last, with the A's off to Sacramento and then Vegas.)

As many have likely heard before, the 1989 World Series game at Candlestick Park, which was set to beging at 5:30 pm, was likely the reason there were not more deaths on roadways when the earthquake struck at 5:04 pm — because many people had left work early that Tuesday to get home or hunker down in a bar to watch the game.

The A's had won two games at home at the Coliseum, and the two teams had crossed the Bay for Game 3 that October night.

The majority of the deaths in the Loma Prieta Earthquake, 42 out of 63 of them, occurred as a result of the collapse of Cypress Freeway viaduct in West Oakland. The double-decker concrete structure pancaked on itself, trapping and in some cases crushing drivers on the lower deck.

You can see a slideshow here of the Oakland Tribune's Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs of the tragedy and the earthquake's aftermath.

As one of those drivers described it to KPIX in the video below, "I felt the front end of my car vibrate, and I thought I had a flat tire so I slowed down. The freeway started toppling down, and it just came down, and I just happened to be in between two cross members, and there was enough space for me to live."

If you have the MyShake app, then you received a test alert this morning, marking the anniversary, at 10:17 am — mine came a minute early, at 10:16 am. In the event of a major earthquake (over 4.0M), the MyShake app will be able to send alerts ahead of time to California residents near the epicenter, in order to seek cover or safety, giving them 10 to 20 seconds of lead time before the shaking begins.

(You may recall that the app, thanks to a technical partner and a configuration glitch, mistakenly sent the test alert last year at 3:19 am, instead of 10:19 am, rudely waking many people up.)

The earthquake anniversary, like the April anniversary of the 1906 Great Earthquake and Fire, serves as another reminder to get your Go Bag and shelter-in-place supplies together. Everyone should have three days worth of stored drinking water and non-perishable food stowed at home, and a Go Bag ready with medications, pet supplies, and cash in small bills in case you need to flee your house. See some more suggestions at Ready.gov.

Now, as we traditionally have on this anniversary, we share with you the footage of longtime KGO anchor Cheryl Jennings, now retired, at the anchor desk that evening in 1989. Nine-time Emmy Award winner Jennings was just a couple years into the anchor job at the time, having started at KGO as a reporter in 1979.

Without the aid of cellphones or social media, the news media was largely flying blind in the first minutes and hours after the quake, as information about what the damage looked like trickled in, some of it just rumor.

KGO's broadcast begins just after 5 pm, and the quake strikes at the 2:24 mark in the video below. The feed from the ballpark goes out — the announcers were in the midst of showing replays from Game 2, so we only get broken-up audio of the announcers saying "We're having an earth-." It then goes to audio only, with the sound of fans roaring and shouting in the stadium, and at the 3:46 mark it flips to longtime local KGO anchor Cheryl Jennings, looking cool and calm as ever.

At the 10:40 mark you the studio shake as Jennings rides out one of several aftershocks, still remaining effortlessly cool as she tells people, "Check your gas main, check your water main for damage."