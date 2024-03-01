The NoPa neighborhood gets a delicious new brunch spot, a popular Oakland taco stand has gone legit, and the beloved Cafe Jacqueline in North Beach is temporarily closed, with 87-year-old chef Jacqueline Margulis sidelined with a broken arm.

Early to Rise, the new brunch spot from former Spruce and Quince chef Andrew McCormack, has opened in the former Automat space in NoPa (1801 McAllister at Baker). We told you about McCormack's brick-and-mortar opening in January, having grown out of a pop-up that predated the pandemic, and the place officially opened for business Thursday. The menu features McCormack's house-made doughnuts and bagels, as well as eggs Benedict — with either Canadian bacon, garlic pea greens, or both. There's also tri-tip steak and eggs, apple butter French toast, and a samusa potato pancake with lime yogurt sauce. Hours are Thursday and Friday 8 am–2 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am–3 pm, and Mondays 8 am–2 pm, and it's first-come, first-served.

A popular Oakland taco stand, Tacos Mama Cuca, has returned as a fully permitted food truck. As SFGate reported this week, chef Maria Marquez has returned to business, but instead of selling her flour-tortilla tacos out of an empty lot by her East Oakland home, she is selling out of a proper truck at 9000 International Boulevard, which is a lot that is home to several taco trucks. In addition to her Sonoran-style tacos, Marquez is also offering an ode to the bacon-wrapped hot dog, which is a bacon-wrapped burrito.

A new Italian spot is coming to the Inner Richmond, from Gianluca Legrottaglie, the owner of 54 Mint and multiple Montesacro locations. It will be called Bettola, as Tablehopper reports, and it's taking shape in the former Koja Kitchen space at 343 Clement Street. As it is just a block from Pasta Supply Co., and owner Gianluca knows chef Anthony Strong, Bettola won't be focused on pasta, but will be serving rotisserie chicken and sheet-pan pizza, modeled after the inexpensive tavola calda spots one finds in Italy.

Tablehopper also brings us news of Chicano Nuevo, the new brick-and-mortar set to open in the old Emmy's Spaghetti Shack space at 3355 Mission Street. The pop-up, known for its Baja-style fish taco and its lengua and cheese-stuffed tamal negro, will be popping up this month on Sundays and Mondays at Evil Eye (2937 Mission at 25th) as owner Abraham Nuñez continues raising funds to open the brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Two former brewers from Drake's Brewing Company have broken out on their own and have just opened Brix Factory Brewing in West Oakland (2400 Mandela Parkway). The brewery specializes in crisp ales and pilsners as well as West Coast-style IPAs, and it's led by former Drake's head brewer John Gillooly, along with partner Mike Boals. Today is opening day, as the Chronicle reports, and the new taproom will be open all weekend, until 8 pm, with crowlers and kegs to go as well. See the full menu here.

In closing news, Tablehopper lets us know that Tenderheart, the main restaurant at the new LINE hotel on mid-Market, has already closed. A new restaurant will be replacing it, and some of the menu items will be available at the upstairs rooftop bar/lounge called Rise Over Run.

Hoodline reported earlier this week that 22-year-old Castro seafood spot Catch is closing on March 9.

In very concerning news, beloved, ultra-old-school Cafe Jacqueline in North Beach, the 45-year-old souffle restaurant, is temporarily closed after chef-owner Jacqueline Margulis suffered a fall and broke her arm. The 87-year-old chef went back to whipping up her souffles in 2021 after a pandemic closure, but this injury will take her out for at least four to six weeks, the Chronicle reports.

And the second-to-last location of brunch spot and creperie Squat & Gobble on Chestnut Street in the Marina has closed. The SF Business Times reports that the space is being taken over by the team behind Tipsy Pig, and will be called The Darling or Bar Darling. The last remaining Squat & Gobble Cafe is still open in West Portal.

Top image: Tangerine pudding at Early to Rise. Photo by Brianna Danner