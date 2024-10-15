- Khezar Momeni will take the witness stand today in the trial of her brother, Nima Momeni, for the April 2023 murder of Bob Lee. The prosecution is wasting no time in calling their key witness, who they say is central to her brother's motive for stabbing Lee. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle Editorial Board, for what it's worth to you, has endorsed Daniel Lurie for mayor. They say Breed "deserves credit for how she handled" the "immense challenges" of the pandemic era, but if you're seeking change, Lurie is your guy, and they call his campaign "impressive." [Chronicle]
- A 37-year-old man, Robert Chuksorji, has been charged with the rapes of two women in Antioch in June, and police are looking for other potential victims to come forward. [KPIX]
- Some wine grape growers in California are considering ripping out their vines and planting something more lucrative, as wine consumption overall is declining. [ABC 7]
- Luckily for the North Bay, prior to that Fire Weather Watch beginning Thursday, a weak cold front will pass through Wednesday bringing some possible light rain. [Chronicle]
- Osh, the Oakland Zoo's last remaining African elephant, is moving to a sanctuary in Tennessee where his exhibit-mate Donna already moved last year, and zoo-goers said their goodbyes over the weekend. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Me Too Movement went viral seven years ago today, on October 15, 2017, with a tweet from Alyssa Milano. [Associated Press]