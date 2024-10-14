- An estimated 2,500 people gathered before dawn this morning on Alcatraz Island for the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day event, which featured prayers, and song and dance. [Mission Local]
- A "possible school threat" Monday sent a Petaluma elementary school into lockdown, and parents were called to pick up their children by 1:20 pm. [Chronicle]
- A 43-year-old Oakland man known to some as 'Pistol' is taking 16 years in prison in a plea deal for the killing of a man in a homeless encampment in October 2018, during an argument over a phone. [East Bay Times]
- Police in Pleasanton raided a suspected brothel last week in an apartment on the 4400 block of Hacienda Drive, which was apparently charging $280 per hour for "call girls." [East Bay Times]
- Here it is Spooky Season, and CHP posted a photo of a guy who tried to use a skeleton with a 'Scream'-esque mask on as a fake passenger to use an HOV lane in San Jose — but he got caught. [KRON4]
- The so-called "doop loop" narrative never had anything to do with SF's neighborhoods, particularly the Outer Richmond, but the Chronicle is still working it into headlines like this one about the Outer Richmond and how it's doing just fine.
Photo via CHP-San Jose