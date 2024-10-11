The man accused of causing a fatal collision while spontaneously street-racing on a main thoroughfare in Redwood City two years ago pleaded no contest earlier this week and faces up to nine years in prison.

You may recall the tragic collision on November 4, 2022 on El Camino Real in Redwood City, in which a pair of street-racing cars caused a collision with a third car, a Chevrolet Bolt being driven by Grace Spiridon, with husband Gregory Ammen and their twin seven-year-old daughters in the backseat. Spiridon and Ammen were both killed instantly, a teenage driver who remained at the scene was blamed for the crash after apparently street-racing with another car.

The story has emerged that 25-year-old Redwood City resident Kyle Harrison approached a stoplight in his BMW alongside a Mercedes being driven by 17-year-old Cesar Morales. We may learn when Morales goes to trial who prosecutors believe instigated the race, but investigators say that the two vehicles revved their engines and spontaneously decided to race when the light turned green, each reaching speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour.

As KRON4 reports, Spiridon and Ammen's Bolt was "crushed and launched into the air," and somehow the twin girls survived the crash, though their parents did not.

In addition pleading no contest to felony vehicular manslaughter, Harrison also pleaded to engaging in a speed contest resulting in deaths. It seems that a charge of hit and run was dropped, since Harrison also fled the scene and had to be located via his license plate, which an eyewitness had recorded.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Susan Irene Etezadi has denied prosecutors’ request to move the trial of Morales, who is now 19 years old, to adult court, and the case remains in juvenile court, where Morales's trial was scheduled to begin yesterday.

A statement from an attorney for the victims said, "This case arises from a brutal indifference to human life. The Bay Area has an epidemic of people who gamble with the lives of others by street racing."

Harrison will face sentencing on December 2, and could face up to nine years and four months.

A GoFundMe for the orphaned twin girls, Madison and Olivia, raised nearly $600,000 and has stopped taking donations.

Photo via GoFundMe