A teenage driver allegedly going at a high rate of speed, possibly street-racing with another car, was likely responsible for the dramatic crash that took the lives of the parents of twin girls in Redwood City on Friday.

As KTVU reports, witnesses have come forward to suggest that two cars that may have been racing each other on El Camino Real just before 8 p.m. Friday were to blame for the crash that killed Greg and Grace Ammen and injured their two young daughters.

The Ammens were apparently trying to make a left turn onto Finger Avenue, just a few miles from their home in San Carlos, when a car being driven by a 17-year-old allegedly crashed into them at a high rate of speed.

"I was in my car and these two cars go speeding past just driving super fast. And this other car came out that way and just boom," said one witness, speaking to KTVU.

Alonzo Flores, who was working in the area, tells KTVU that he rushed to help the 17-year-old who was briefly trapped in a car which had ignited. Flores complained that this stretch of El Camino Real is notoriously dangerous.

The Redwood City Fire Department said that the Ammens were killed on impact, but their seven-year-old twins in the backseat survived, and were treated for their injuries at Stanford Hospital and released on Sunday.

The 17-year-old driver of the other car as well as two passengers were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Greg Ammen's younger brother, Michael Ammen, tells Palo Alto Online that his brother and sister-in-law "loved their daughters more than anything in the world." He said his brother worked as a sound engineer at Dolby, while Grace Ammen worked at Google.

Grace's sister, Liza Spiridon, tells KRON4 that her sister had a double MBA from Berkeley and Columbia, and was recently promoted.

A GoFundMe organized by Spiridon to help support the Ammens' daughters has so far raised over $300,000.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

