- The trial of Nima Momeni for the April 2023 murder of Bob Lee is now set for opening arguments on Monday, October 14. Jury selection is currently underway. [Associated Press/NBC]
- Yet another law enforcement agency, the Livermore Police Department, is calling out District Attorney Pamela Price ahead of the recall effort on the ballot. The department took to social media to point out one particular case of a felon on probation who reoffended last year, and whose firearm enhancements were dropped by Price, resulting in his being eligible for parole in just a few years. [LivermorePD/X]
- You likely got your ballot in the mail today if you live in San Francisco, and mail-in voting here begins today. You can also fill out your ballot and drop it at your polling place on Election Day, or in any of the ballot collection boxes at City Hall until then. [Mission Local]
- A woman who struck by a vehicle and severely injured in San Jose last Tuesday has died, marking the 15th pedestrian death in the city so far this year. [KRON4]
- Hurricane Milton is now expected to make landfall Wednesday on Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, its sights set on Tampa Bay, but it is currently a Category 5 storm moving across the warm waters of the Gulf. [Bay Area News Group]
- Recognizing the October 7th anniversary today, pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups protested side-by-side on the Columbia University campus. [New York Times]
- The price of a Mega Millions lottery ticket is going to more than double, to $5, starting in April, but officials say that jackpots will also be going up and so will the odds of winning. [New York Times]