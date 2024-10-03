SF muralist Diego Gomez, who painted much of the exterior of Oasis and is also known as drag personality Trangela Lansbury, is in intensive care after a Monday attack in the Tenderloin left him with multiple facial fractures.

You may know San Francisco artist Diego Gomez for his murals at the popular SoMa bar Oasis. Or you may remember his work from the 2022 BroadwaySF mural promoting the play Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Or you might know Diego Gomez as his drag alter-ego Trangela Lansbury, a performer at the 2018 SF Pride main stage.

But according to an announcement from Oasis, Gomez was severely injured in an assault on Monday. That Wednesday post added “Today is his birthday, and he’s spending it in the ICU.”

I designed the new @sfoasis billboard 🥳 I’m really happy with the pastel take on the bolder mural I painted below it 👨🏽‍🎨 https://t.co/dt8xoKTAg3 pic.twitter.com/iG7zAxHM6f — Diego Gómez 🦥 (@DesignNurd) March 19, 2022



“Tragically, on Monday morning, Diego was assaulted near his home in the Tenderloin,” according to a GoFundMe to support his recovery. “He is currently in the neurological ICU at San Francisco General Hospital, where he is being treated for multiple facial fractures and will remain for at least another week."



As of press time, the GoFundMe has raised $16,191 of its $25,000 goal in less than two days.

SFist has reached out to the GoFundMe organizers for comment on Gomez’s condition, and we will update this post with any response.

Related: ‘All Over Coffee’ Artist Paul Madonna Severely Injured in Horrifying Hit-And-Run Accident [SFist]

Image: @sfoasis via Twitter