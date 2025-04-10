Wednesday marked the annual event that's come to be known as California Henge, in which the position of the sunrise falls perfectly between the skyline buildings along California Street in San Francisco, making for great photo ops.

Many photographers were out looking the capture the dramatic sunrise moment Wednesday, which coincided with a perfectly clear April morning.

Some years are better than others, in terms of clarity and cloud cover.

But this was a good year, and even The Weather Channel covered the "celestial event."