You’re bound to have a ball at Sunday’s Folsom Street Fair, with more leather bars than ever selling to-go cocktails, Brontez Purnell headlining the main stage, and the former bar and now pop-up Truck rocking its own new disco/play space.

Sunday is the 41st annual Folsom Street Fair (11 am - 6 pm), expected to bring more than 200,000 kinksters, furries, bears and pups to South of Market. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees while the foreskins call for attention.



The main music stage has headliner Brontez Purnell, who’s best known as a writer, but also performed in the electroclash band Gravy Train!!!! that toured with Le Tigre. That stage will also feature performances from “Black rock dyke” band Skip the Needle, glam punkers Tits on a Bull, and two-spirit rockers Boyswitch.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

More SoMa bars will be selling to-go alcohol than ever before. This started up in 2021, when the fair eschewed alcohol booths to help support the local bars. Not every bar on the fair route will be selling to-go drinks and cocktails, but they’ll be selling to-go beverages you can walk around the fair with at The Eagle, The Oasis, The Foundry, Powerhouse, Azucar Lounge, “and two others,” according to the Bay Area Reporter.



And the big new stage this year will be run by the former Mission gay bar Truck, which has been operating as a pop-up event since its 2015 closure. The Truck stage will be on 12th Street between Folsom and Harrison streets, and will have DJs the whole day from 11 am - 6 pm.

The Stud and Oaklash will be teaming up for their own drag stage on Ninth Street between Folsom and Harrison streets, with performances by Vivvyanne Forevermore, Nicki Jizz, and an outfit called “Nine Inch Males.”

We had an amazing day out at the @KinkyPOCBayArea & Twisted Windows Bondage Stage at @FolsomStEvents yesterday! In this clip: @KissmedeadlyDol & @thewickedwren, @heathawk13 & @thePigglesworth, and Mooooo & George & Spacedog all being absolutely amazing 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZfPQRskMXS — Twisted Windows (@TwistedWindows) September 26, 2022



If you like to watch, the Bondage Stage at 11th and Howard streets will have scene play from Twisted Windows and Kinky POC Bay Area, while Alotta Boutté hosts the women/trans/nonbinary Playground at Ninth and Folsom streets. The Society of Janus will have their usual demo space at 11th and Folsom streets, and the puppy players of the SF K9 Unit will be at 11th and Harrison.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

And by popular demand, Full Queer Wrestling will be back and pounding away on stage at 12th and Folsom streets.

Image: Folsom Street Events (Click here to enlarge)

The fair covers Folsom Street between Eighth and 13th streets, plus the streets in between. A $20 donation is recommended for admission.

Image: Jesse Jackman via Facebook