Thousands descended on SoMa Sunday for an in-person Folsom Street Fair — a.k.a. "Megahood2021" for this year — to celebrate leather, kink, and all things you probably don't want your mother to see about SF. The looks, as well, spanned all manner of excellence.

Coming off the heels of last year's virtual festival, the Folsom Street Fair this year was bound to be populated by leather-harnessed kinksters as far as the eye could see. With an estimated 40,000 attendees — down from the hundreds of thousands of years past — frequenting a smattering of small stages (in lieu of the usual two main stages), Megahood2021 was packed tighter than was probably intended.

Was such a great Folsom ☺️! Got to see some old friends, and make some new ones. So glad to be back at the first event that I did solo and it did not disappoint 🥰. pic.twitter.com/zuHRJszOce — YourNewHandler🐶 (@YourNewHandler) September 27, 2021

Organized and produced by Folsom Street Events (FSE), both masks and proof of vaccination were required to attend Megahdood2021; we'd wager to say, however, only a third of the crowd was masked outside. Grabbing a gin and tonic at Powerhouse led to waiting in a line longer than three full-grown reticulated pythons put end to end; when joining others indoors, we were required to show proof of vaccination.

Regardless of the lackluster COVID-19 safety measures — which, given the outdoor nature of the event, mask-wearing is only "suggested" for large-scale gatherings of the sort, rather than it being "required," as it is for indoor happenings — Megahood2021 proved welcomingly familiar.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were out and about in their blasphemous regalia. Public displays of intimacy and self-flagellation were bountiful. Local makers (and OnlyFans creators) were in attendance to peddle their artisanal goods (and subscription-based content). Levity and leather were at the forefront of the 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. festivity — both of which are still very much needed after the prior year's grab bag of dystopias.

For those among us who weren’t able to make the trek out Sunday, don't fret. Social media was aflutter with NSFW (if that's still a thing) photos and captioned anecdotes that gave a sideways glance at what Megahood2021 was all about.

Here are some of our favorite pictures posted on Twitter and Instagram of Sunday's sexual frivolity in San Francisco.

Just Folsom Street Fair things 😘😈 pic.twitter.com/GIXrFIxVKz — Sadistic Stylist Denali (@DenaliWinter) September 26, 2021

