The San Francisco District Attorney — and Mayor London Breed — are eager for residents to know that something is being done about rampant retail theft in the city. And another arrest of an allegedly prolific retail burglary suspect was just announced.

49-year-old Mark Farmer was arraigned on Tuesday and he's charged with 11 counts of shoplifting, six counts of second-degree commercial burglary, and four counts of grand theft, in connection with multiple alleged robberies around Union Square and elsewhere. These alleged crimes reportedly date back to December 2023, and the thefts total nearly $18,000.

The stores burglarized, according to the DA's Office, include Bloomingdales, Lululemon, The Gap, and Athleta.

"My office will do everything we can to ensure that brazen retail thieves are held accountable for their crimes that impact not only the businesses but also the communities that they serve,” says District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. “I would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their investigation and continued efforts to address retail theft."

And in a dig at her predecessors, Jenkins adds, "My office takes these cases seriously and will not allow us to lose ground and regress to an era where these fighting these crimes was not prioritized."

According to the Thursday announcement, Farmer remains in custody pending $100,000 bail. The DA's office added that it "moved to detain by requesting unaffordable bail be set pending trial because less restrictive means are insufficient to protect the public."

This latest arrest follows a string of similar announcements this year, including one from July announcing the conviction of 32-year-old Bernard Appel, a "prolific" burglar at multiple Lululemon locations in SF. Appel was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to Lululemon.

Back in March, 22-year-old Denayaha Duree of San Francisco was arrested getting of a plane in Hawaii and charged with a burglary of a Sunglass Hut at Stonestown Galleria, with stolen goods reportedly totaling $20,000.