Some serious shade is coming down on two alleged sunglass shop thieves who've made local headlines. The SF woman who was arrested getting off a plane in Hawaii last month has been extradited back, while a Solano County jury convicted a woman who pulled a $40,000 Sunglass Hut heist.

Sunglass shops often make an enticing target for organized retail theft, because the product is compact, out on open shelves, and has great resale value. But now we have news that two accused Bay Area sunglass snatch-and-grab suspects are in custody and looking at lengthy sentences.

While an 18-year-old woman in Solano County was just convicted for her role in a $40,000 sunglass heist at the Nut Tree Plaza’s Sunglass Hut, here in SF, a suspect who created some media fascination last moth for getting arrested as she got off a plane in Honolulu on Valentine’s Day has been extradited back to SF and charged.

1/ District Attorney @BrookeJenkinsSF announced today that Denayaha Duree, of San Francisco, has been extradited from Hawaii and charged in connection to organized retail theft incidents at Stonestown Galleria & Union Square. https://t.co/XPxBFVUL0c pic.twitter.com/TTV5hKBASr — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) March 4, 2024



The SF suspect, 22-year-old Denayaha Duree, stands accused of “organized retail theft incidents at Stonestown Galleria and Union Square,” according to a release from DA Brooke Jenkins. That release alleges that Duree and another suspect hit an unnamed shop at Stonestown on January 29 and “fled the store with 47 pairs of sunglasses, worth over $20,000.”

Duree was extradited and was arraigned on March 1, though court records show she was booked February 29, and she’s charged with two counts of organized retail theft with intent to sell merchandise, two counts of second-degree commercial burglary, and two counts of grand theft of personal property.

KPIX adds that she’s also being charged for May 2023 thefts at “two luxury brand stores in downtown San Francisco.”

Duree remains in custody at SF County Jail, and Jenkins’s office says her bail was set at $100,000. The statement from Jenkins’s office also adds that bail amount took into account “other pending matters before the San Francisco Superior Court and another county,” so it sounds like there may be more charges coming for Duree.

And it sounds like Duree’s alleged accomplice is still at large. The DA’s office notes that this is still an active investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.



Elsewhere in sunglass theft news, the case of the $40,000 heist at the Nut Tree Plaza in Vacaville has resulted in a guilty verdict for 18-year-old Karakia Williams, according to the Bay Area News Group. A Solano County jury found her guilty on four burglary and theft counts for a December incident where she and accomplices stormed the Sunglass Hut and made off with trash bags full of sunglasses. Williams faces up to five years in prison, and will be sentenced March 21.

Image: wu yi via Unsplash