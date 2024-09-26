I’ve heard the term “asshat,” but this is ridiculous. Major League Baseball printed up Oakland A’s hats that appear to say “A’ss,” and while they immediately yanked them, some fans still managed to buy one, so now they’re on eBay for $5,000.

The soon-to-be-departed Oakland A’s just wrapped up their final-ever home game at the Oakland Coliseum Thursday afternoon, and as we noted this morning, there were already more than 1,000 fans lined up at 8 am to tailgate. And those fans got a sweet ending to their bittersweet farewell, as the A’s beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 in their last ever game in Oakland.

The A's close down the Coliseum with a win pic.twitter.com/GjQSYPOpKi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 26, 2024

The tragic/historic game was full of heartwarming and incredible fan tributes, many of which you can relive via these uplifting Oakland fan Twitter posts.

The Oakland “Ass” Hat has an official sighting 👀 pic.twitter.com/D28PEyBNCL — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) September 26, 2024

But one of these posts jumped out at us. What’s up with the hat this woman is wearing, that appears to say "Ass"?

The hat is very much real, and is even sanctioned Major League Baseball merchandise. As USA Today reports, earlier this week the A’s released a ballcap with a stunning design flaw that appears to read “A’ss”.

The most fitting hat for a fitting end of the Oakland A's. Buy it now. pic.twitter.com/zFNyYINIlL — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) September 24, 2024

It was designed by MLB’s official apparel partner New Era, and was available on MLBShop.com early this week (It retailed for $36.99). Its official name was “Men's Oakland Athletics New Era Green Team Shadow 9FIFTY Snapback Hat,” and I guess the term “Team Shadow” means that two alternate shadowed A’s logos appeared behind the first logo, with very unfortunate results.

Screenshot via Google

An embarrassed Major League Baseball has quickly altered the Google preview for this hat to simply show a backwards hat. And if you click on the link for it, the link now just goes to the MLB Shop home page.

Screenshot via eBay

But like the lucky-ass lady at the game, a few fans managed to buy the hat before it was hastily pulled from stock. And one fan is selling it on eBay for $5,000 “or best offer,” according to the listing.

“The Official ASS hat,” the seller declares. “Oakland A’s new era team shadow hat. Very limited amount made genuine collectors item. Brand new in hand.”

As of press time for this post, the eBay listing says “34 people are watching this.” So the simple ballcap may sell for much more than $5,000. Most heartbroken A’s fans will likely find it out of their price range to get the infamous “A’ss” hat.”

Mason Miller closes out a 3-2 A’s win in their final game at the Oakland Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/ygrJ5JWixE — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 26, 2024

Butt for posterity, you can at least relive the last out of the A’s historic win at the Coliseum on Thursday, before the team heads to Sacramento and then Las Vegas. Or not?

Image: MLBShop.com (But it’s not there anymore!)