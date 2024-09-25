A possible case of animal cruelty is being investigated in Pleasanton after a video went viral on social media of a dog barking and whining while trapped on an apartment balcony in 100-degree heat.

A dog is dead after it was seen on a widely circulated video barking and suffering in the sun on a balcony in Pleasanton on Tuesday. As temperatures reached 100 degrees and above in the East Bay suburb, police received a call about the dog at an apartment complex at Hacienda Drive and Gibraltar Drive, as the Pleasanton Police Department explained in a thread posted to X and Facebook.

"Within fifteen minutes of being dispatched to the call, our staff arrived on scene and discovered that the dog had sadly passed away from heat stroke," the police department said. "This is a disturbing and tragic incident, and we recognize the concern and interest from those who care about animal welfare."

The department went on to advise people, and in particular the original poster of the video, that taking the time post such things on social media is not productive when the police should have been alerted to the situation right away.

"We want to emphasize the importance of acting quickly involving animal welfare concerns," the department said. "If you see something, please report it immediately rather than waiting to share it on social media. With the hot weather, it is crucial to keep all animals cool indoors and ensure they have access to water. If you witness any animals in distress, please call 9-1-1 right away."

Police said that, while they are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, evidence so far suggests that the dog's death was accidental. The owner of the dog has not been publicly identified.

