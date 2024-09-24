- This San Francisco September heatwave is expected to subside by tomorrow, but you'll have to get through today first. Those of us who can't be at a beach may have to swelter again in an un-air-conditioned apartment, but temps will drop Wednesday before another warming trend Friday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two passengers were injured onboard a United Airlines jet from Newark to San Francisco on September 19 after a near-collision with another aircraft over Wyoming. The plane had to make an emergency maneuver to change its altitude to avoid a collision, and one passenger sustained serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries. [Chronicle]
- Fans continue to react, mostly badly, to Oakland A's owner John Fisher's open letter yesterday saying goodbye Oakland. Former MLB reliever Trevor May, who pitched for the A's, wrote on X, "With all due respect, which is more than you likely deserve, save it. Be an adult. Get in front of a camera and say it with your chest." [KRON4]
- The drama continues in San Mateo County following a Sunday press conference and, apparently, months of in-fighting, firings, and investigations, but a couple of county supervisors say they continue to have faith in accused County Executive Mike Callagy, unless "proven otherwise." [KRON4]
- Five suspects are being sought after a weekend smash-and-grab robbery at Sunvalley Mall in Concord. [KPIX]
- 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is in Germany today consulting with a specialist about his Achilles tendinitis. [NBC Bay Area]
