- Singer Janet Jackson is facing some backlash for saying, in an interview, that she had "heard" that Kamala Harris isn't Black, and has a white father. Jackson seemed to be repeating misinformation coming from right-wing podcasters and the like, and her team later issued an apology. [Chronicle]
- Two brothers from Hayward are facing murder charges for the May 5 shooting death of 53-year-old Anderson Choy during a botched marijuana robbery. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed murder charges against Mauricio Moreno, 28, and Erik Moreno, 18. [KTVU]
- An unofficial memorial along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa, featuring the names of homeless people who died in Sonoma County, is being removed, with the names being scrubbed off of rocks along the trail. [Press Democrat]
- California wine grape growers are struggling mightily to find buyers for their grapes this year. [Chronicle]
- SF Travel announced Monday that it had elevated its internal pick, interim President and CEO Anne Marie Presutti, to the permanent role, following a nationwide search. [SF Business Times]
- Due to some glitch with the transponders on automated water meters operated by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, thousands of water customers in San Francisco are about to get surprise bills. [SFGate]
Top image: Singer/actress Janet Jackson is seen arriving to the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)