A Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employee was arrested Sunday in San Jose in connection with a fatal shooting of a coworker Friday in a VTA parking lot.

The shooting happened around 9:40 pm Friday, in the parking lot of VTA’s Chaboya Division Yard, on South 7th Street. As Bay Area News Group reports, the San Jose Fire Department received a 911 call, and first responders arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified, except to say that he was a VTA employee. And on Sunday, a suspect was arrested for the crime, 33-year-old Duc Minh Bui. No motive has been publicized.

As KTVU reports, Bui was arrested at his home in San Jose at 12:15 pm Sunday. A statement from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said that Bui was "solely responsible for the victim's death."

This is another instance of workplace violence at the VTA, where a mass-shooting by a disguntled mechanic took the lives of nine men in May 2021.

As Bay Area News Group notes, the VTA now employs private security teams at its facilities, and it continues to face multiple lawsuits from the victims' families.

The president of the VTA employees' union, Raj Singh of the Amalgamated Transit Union, tells the news group that employees are "shocked and confused" about the latest shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500, or to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.