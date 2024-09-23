- San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus called a news conference Sunday to announce that she had filed a formal complaint with the county's board of supervisors over inappropriate behavior, harassment, and abuse of power by County Executive Mike Callagy. Corpus says that Callagy has exhibited "overreaching" and inappropriate behavior toward her since her election in 2022. [KTVU]
- Workers at ports across the country, including Oakland's, are potentially going on strike next month if the longshoremen's union doesn't reach a contract deal. [KPIX]
- KPIX looks in on the Mission Cabins tiny-home complex for the homeless, and discusses the progress that has been made in addressing the homeless crisis in SF in the last couple of years. [KPIX]
- Led by the mayor, who is the former chief of police, the city of Fresno has been cracking down hard on homeless encampments, banning them entirely on public and private land, and threatening people with jail time. [Chronicle]
- The first Taraval Night Market, out on the Great Highway on Friday night, was a well-attended, foggy success. [ABC 7]
- Model Bakery, maker of Oprah's favorite English muffins, has just opened their first location outside of Napa, in Walnut Creek. [Chronicle]
- Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in Florida last week, left behind a pre-written note that apparently presumed he would not succeed in his attempt. [CNN]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist