- Tow Kuk Wong, known around San Francisco as "Mrs. Wong," says she was pressured and misled into taking photos with Mark Farrell by supporters of Farrell. Wong is a key asset in mobilizing Chinese voters for Mayor Breed, who once referred to her as an "adopted grandma." [Mission Local]
- A Cal Fire employee has been arrested for allegedly sparking five brush fires this summer, officials say. He is currently being held at Sonoma County Jail, with bail set at $2 million. [Press Democrat]
- An Alameda County judge is mulling over whether to dismiss a case against three police officers charged with killing a local man in a manner eerily similar to how George Floyd died. Lawyers for the officers involved filed the motion to dismiss, claiming that an auxiliary piece of paperwork was not filed on time. [KQED]
- Environmental activists in San Jose are fighting back against a potential expansion to the electrical grid, saying that it poses a substantial fire risk and that it might harm local wildlife. One local official says that the project would undermine millions of dollars spent in recent years on conservation efforts for the area surrounding the proposed construction site. [San Jose Spotlight]
- Mayor Breed has announced that people staying in their RVs overnight that refuse being placed in a shelter might soon be subject to being towed. [Chronicle]
- The landlord infamous for forcing popular legacy bar Uptown to shut down because of above-market rents, and who is also known for evicting dozens of local tenants, just got the green light to run his own bar in the same space formerly occupied by Uptown. [San Francisco Standard]
- Eight current and former San Quentin inmates are hosting a Berkeley art show, hoping to use their watercolor paintings to advocate for less focus on punitive measures for offenders, and more emphasis on addressing root causes of crime such as lacking economic opportunity and emotional isolation. [Berkeleyside]
Image: Coyote Valley via Wikimedia